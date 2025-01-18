Lagos task force raids black spots in Ikeja, detains 27 suspects

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (TaskForce) has detained 27 suspects for allegedly engaging in criminal activities in the Ikeja axis of the state.

Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on News and media to the Lagos State Governor, confirmed this in a post he shared on his X handle – @Mr_JAGs, on Saturday.

Gawat said that the agency raided some blackspots within Ikeja on Saturday and apprehended the suspects.

“In the early hours of today, the Lagos State Taskforce @Taskforce112 embarked on a raid of some notable spots within Ikeja, where some undesirable elements have turned to a haven to perpetrate evil.

“The suspects act by unleashing attacks on unsuspecting late and early hours innocent passers-by, particularly, those coming in and out of Ambiance Hotel within the area.

“They dispossess them of their personal belongings,” he said.

Gawat said that the blackspots raids included Ayinke House, Ikeja under the bridge and all around Ambiance Hotel.