Lagos LG chairman secures 50- acre farmland in Ogun to boost food production

The Orile-Agege Local Council Development Area (LCDA), of Lagos State has secured 50 Acres of farmland in Ogun, for the 2025 farming season and beyond.

Johnson Babatunde, Executive Chairman of the LCDA disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Babatunde said over 50 Acres of land at Obada Oko in Abeokuta North Local Government area of Ogun, would be given to interested residents for crop and animal farming to cushion the effects of food challenges.

He said that interested residents of Orile-Agege would be assisted by the council to farm on the land, using modern technologies.

“This agriculture project is a huge one for the council aimed at not only providing more food but also getting more youths interested in farming.

“The project will also usher in new creativity, imagination, and skills in planting crops, and raising animals with modern production methods,” the council chairman said.

Babatunde said the efforts were meant to empower Orile-Agege youths and other residents interested in farming, noting that the project would ensure surplus food in the area.

“This project is not only for the 2025 farming season. It will be sustained through the years and more lands will be acquired for it.”

He said the project was part of the council’s unwavering commitment to community empowerment, with a special focus on youth development.

The chairman said that Obada Oko Orile Agege Farm Village remained poised to be a catalyst for economic growth, job creation, and food security in Lagos state.

“By investing in agriculture, we are fostering an environment that encourages young people to explore opportunities in farming, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

“This project is expected to have a profound impact on youth empowerment, providing the necessary resources and support for them to build successful careers in agriculture.