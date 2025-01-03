Lagos denies pulling down Lekki building in viral video

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has refuted claims in an online video that it demolished a building at 1A Olubunmi Owa Street, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

The General Manager of LASBCA, Gbolahan Oki, made the denial in a statement issued by the agency’s Assistant Director of Public Affairs, Adu Adegoke, on Friday.

Oki said that the removal of an attachment to the building was carried out by the property owner.

He said that the owner’s actions were illegal and did not follow proper procedures.

He added that the actions were without necessary permits.

According to him, LASBCA was misrepresented in the video in an attempt to portray it negatively.

“The attention of the Lagos State Building Control Agency has been drawn to a misleading video circulating online regarding the removal of an illegal attachment to a building by the owner at 1A Olubunmi Owa Street, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

“In line with the Lagos State Government’s commitment to urban regeneration, sustainable development and elimination of environmental and security nuisance, LASBCA instructed the owner of the illegal attachment to remove it after multiple notices,” he said.

The general manager said that the notices included convention, seal-off and quit notices, which were served on the owner.

Oki said that an illegal demolition was discovered by the agency’s officials during a routine enforcement exercise.

He also said that officials encountered resistance from some occupants of the building who had not complied with building laws.

The general manager said that the circulating video aimed to mislead the public.

According to him, the video showed an individual harassing and obstructing LASBCA officials.

Oki said that the person in the video admitted to receiving notices, contradicting claims made in the video.

The general manager said the agency was committed to urban regeneration and adherence to building regulations.