Lagos Assembly renews agitation for Lagos to be granted special status by FG

The Lagos State House of Assembly has renewed its call on the National Assembly and executive to grant the state special economic status in the ongoing constitutional review.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Stephen Ogundipe, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

Ogundipe noted that over the years, there had been agitations for special status for the state, being the nation’s economic nerve centre.

The lawmaker noted that the state deserved special status being the former capital of Nigeria with much federal infrastructure and a huge population.

Ogundipe argued the resources of the state could not adequately cater for its population of over 22 million Nigerians from the different regions and the pressure on amenities.

He said: “Lagos is generally regarded as a special state in Nigeria for various reasons. First, it was the capital of the federation until Dec. 12, 1991, when Abuja was made Nigeria’s capital.

“Secondly, Lagos has been so critical to the economic development of the country that it is generally regarded as the economic or commercial capital of Nigeria or even West Africa.

“The state plays host to so many economic and strategic agencies, including critical revenue organs.

“The most viable international airport is located in the state as well as the two most viable seaports in the country, accounting for over 90 per cent of all maritime trade.

“It is the main gateway to the country and the centre of financial services being the most viable capital of the money and capital markets in the country.

“Also, the collectable tax profile of the state for federal and state is second to none in the country, with the state being the largest single contributor of the now contentious Value Added Tax in the country, relative to other states and the Federal Capital Territory.”

The lawmaker, who described the state as a national asset, said the benefits of Lagos transcend the southwest region of the country as all Nigerians enjoy the state’s prosperity in one way or the other.

Ogundipe said the Lagos needs legislative backing, through the National Assembly, to attain special status.

NAN recalls that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state had recently requested that the state be given one per cent in the revenue allocation formula.