Kill or chase them out of Nigeria - Army directs troops to go after Lakurawa sect

The Nigerian Army has directed troops under Operation Fansan Yamma to either eliminate the Lakurawa sect or ensure their expulsion from the country’s territory.

Maj.-Gen. Oluyinka Soleye, the Theater Commander of the Joint Task-Force Northwest, code-named ‘Operation Fansan Yamma’, issued the directive on Friday during a visit to troops stationed at Balle, headquarters of Gudu Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Addressing the troops, Soleye encouraged them to remain steadfast in their mission, while assuring them of the full support of the Army headquarters.

“I am here to check on you and motivate you in your efforts. Let me assure you that we stand by you.

“Do everything within your power to either eliminate the Lakurawa sect or ensure their complete removal from our territory,” he commanded.

Soleye commended the troops for their commitment and determination, pledging the Nigerian Army’s unwavering support to the operation’s success.

In an interview with journalists, Alhaji Buhari Kurdula, the Chairman of Gudu local government, applauded the troops’ efforts in maintaining security in the area, especially against bandits and the Lakurawa sect.

Kurdula explained that the Lakurawa sect had been in the area for about eight years, only making a more permanent base in the past year.