Jealous husband stabs pastor to death over suspicion of affair with wife

The Police Command in Osun has confirmed the killing of a pastor, Mr Sina Olaribigbe, by a jealous husband who suspected him of having an affair with his wife.

CSP Yemisi Opalola, Police spokesperson of the command, confirmed the incident on Thursday in Osogbo.

Opalola said the husband met the pastor in his wife’s house and allegedly stabbed him because he believed they were having an affair.

“The couple are not living together; though they are not legally separated.

“The pastor had been intervening in their quarrels, and on this occasion, he was at the wife’s house when the estranged husband arrived.

“The husband probably believed the pastor was having an affair with his wife.

“The husband was reported to have acted out of rage and stabbed the pastor multiple times, thereby killing him instantly,” she said.

According to Opalola, the suspect is in custody while the pastor’s corpse has been deposited at the morgue.