IGP Egbetokun vows to deal with attackers, killers of police personnel

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr Kayode Egbetokun, says the force will deal decisively with anyone who assaults or kills police personnel.

Egbetokun made the vow on Friday in Enugu while addressing officers and men of the Police Command in the state during his two-day working visit to the Command.

“We will not tolerate any assault on our police officers not to talk of killing police personnel.

“An assault on any police personnel is criminal and an assault on me.

“In 2025, we are not going to take any kind of assault on our personnel again.

“Anywhere there is assault or killing of any policeman, you all must respond commensurately and appropriately. We will not tolerate it anymore,” he said.

The IGP said that there would be massive training and retraining of police personnel across the board in commands, formations, squads and units.

“We are aiming at professionalism, discipline and competence this year,” he said.

Egbetokun said that President Bola Tinubu was committed to the welfare and well-being of police personnel.

He noted that the president acknowledged the sacrifices police officers and men had been putting in to ensure security nationwide.

Egbetokun commended the police command in Enugu State for its efforts in ensuring security in the state.

“I am quite impressed by what the Commissioner, officers and men of the Command as well as the state government and residents are doing to ensure security here.

“I am super proud of your conduct and achievements in the command, which the governor had attested to me.

“You are going to record more achievements this 2025 when we start giving additional support to the Command,” he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, appreciated the IGP for the visit and his fatherly support to the state Command.