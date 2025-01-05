I know people will abuse me but I know what it takes to build a nation - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu said he knew there would be opposition to his policies but insisted that he knows what it takes to govern the country.

Tinubu spoke at a meeting with stakeholders from the South-East geopolitical zone in Enugu on Saturday, January 4, 2024.

The President was in the Coal City on his first official visit to inaugurate numerous projects initiated and completed by Peter Mbah, the state Governor.

The inaugurated projects include 30 smart green schools, 60 completed type 2 primary health centres, and the 19-kilometre Airport-New Haven–Bisalla and Okpara Square roads.

During the meeting, the President told the South-East stakeholders that the removal of the petrol subsidy was necessary to build a sustainable economy and protect the interests of future generations.

Tinubu reiterated that he understood the difficult nature of governing the country before entering the fray for the 2023 elections.

He maintained that his administration is on course to build a nation every Nigerian can be proud of but warned that the journey requires a lot of dedication and hard work.

“You are all members of one big, huge family called Nigeria but living in different rooms in the same house,” Tinubu said.

“This house, we must build it. Build it to satisfy our immediate need, which is not going to be enough yet but for tomorrow too. That is why the removal of the first subsidy was necessary.

“You cannot spend the future of generations yet unborn in advance. Don’t bankrupt the nation before they are born.

“I know people will fight, grumble, and abuse me, and everything, but I asked for the job. I know what it takes. I believe in myself, and I believe I can gather a very good team and build a nation.