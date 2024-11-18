Guinness Nigeria, FRSC launch 2024 Ember months campaign to promote road safety & responsible drinking

Guinness Nigeria Plc, in partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has reaffirmed its commitment to road safety and responsible drinking through the 2024 edition of its annual Ember Months Campaign.

Themed “Speak Up Against Dangerous Driving: Crashes Kill More Passengers than Drivers,” the initiative underscores the need for collective responsibility to ensure safer roads, particularly during the busy festive season.

The townhall event which was held at Excellence Hotel, Aguda-Ogba, Lagos, served as a platform to address road safety challenges and educate road users, particularly commercial drivers, on the dangers of reckless driving and drunk driving. It brought together key transport stakeholders, including representatives from the FRSC, Lagos State Special Marshals, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), among others.

In his keynote address, the Managing Director of Guinness Nigeria Plc, Girish Sharma, emphasized the campaign’s focus on empowering passengers to take an active role in promoting road safety by speaking up against dangerous driving behaviors.

Sharma stated: "This year’s Ember Months Campaign theme, 'Speak Up Against Dangerous Driving: Crashes Kill More Passengers than Drivers,' highlights the critical need for passengers to voice concerns when confronted with reckless driving. Silence is not an option when lives are at stake. Road safety is a shared responsibility, and everyone must play their part in creating safer travel conditions, especially during this season of increased road activity."

Reiterating Guinness Nigeria’s long-standing commitment to responsible drinking, Sharma urged road users to make conscious choices that prioritize safety over indulgence. He added:

"Drinking and driving do not mix. At Guinness Nigeria, we remain dedicated to fostering a culture of responsible drinking through various initiatives, including our Smashed Project, which has educated over 36,000 students across 80 schools on the dangers of underage drinking and reckless behavior. Additionally, our DRINKIQ program has engaged more than 400 participants in collaboration with government agencies, supported by 50 dedicated Guinness Nigeria volunteers. Our Digital Moderation Campaign has achieved 50 million impressions, sparking meaningful conversations on responsible behavior with over 30,000 individuals. These initiatives underscore our commitment to promoting safe and responsible drinking practices."

The Guinness Nigeria MD concluded by thanking the FRSC, particularly the Lagos Sector Commander, for their leadership and commitment to road safety, highlighting the shared goal of building a culture of safety and urging all to remember: never drink and drive.

FRSC Lagos Sector Commander, Corps Commander Kehinde G. Hamzat, highlighted the alarming consequences of road crashes, which claim countless lives and result in significant social and economic losses annually.

Hamzat stated, "The Ember months are characterized by heavy road traffic as Nigerians travel for family reunions, festivals, and ceremonies. Unfortunately, this period also sees increased congestion, reckless driving, and road crashes, leading to devastating loss of lives and properties. This campaign aims to address these challenges head-on by empowering road users to adopt safer practices and encouraging passengers to actively speak up against unsafe driving behaviours."

Assistant Corps Marshal Adeoye Irelewuyi, represented by Deputy Corps Commander Emma Ero Fekoya, also highlighted the economic impact of road crashes, citing World Health Organisation (WHO) statistics that estimate over 1.3 million road traffic deaths annually worldwide.

"In Nigeria, passenger vehicles are disproportionately involved in crashes, with passengers facing higher fatality rates than drivers. This underscores the need for greater awareness and individual responsibility to reduce these alarming statistics. Beyond the loss of lives, road crashes also impose severe socio-economic costs, including lost income, reduced productivity, and increased poverty. Collaborative efforts are essential to mitigate these impacts and foster safer road use," Fekoya said.

A key highlight of the event was a panel session. The session delved into the importance of responsible drinking, road safety education, and collaboration in reducing road accidents during the festive season and beyond.

Guinness Nigeria Plc and the FRSC remain steadfast in their efforts to advocate for responsible drinking and promote road safety. The 2024 Ember Months Campaign is a testament to their shared commitment to reducing road accidents and ensuring the safety of all Nigerians during one of the year’s busiest travel periods. Through this initiative, both organisations aim to drive meaningful change and foster a culture of safety on Nigerian roads.

---