GRF, RPI unveil 100 Most Reputable Africans 2025

Reputable Poll International (RPI), in collaboration with the Global Reputation Forum (GRF), has unveiled the prestigious list of the 100 Most Reputable Africans for 2025.

The highly anticipated annual announcement celebrates African leaders, innovators, and changemakers who have made exceptional contributions across diverse sectors, including Business, Governance, Arts, Education, and humanitarian efforts.

The 2025 honorees represent the best of Africa, embodying excellence, leadership, and integrity while inspiring progress and positive transformation across the continent.

Highlights of the 2025 list include: Sectoral Excellence and Influence & Impact. Sectoral Excellence list includes trailblazers in technology, creative industries, sports, public service, academia, and environmental advocacy; while Influence and Impact includes candidates selected for their ability to inspire, influence, and create meaningful change locally and globally.

The selection process for Africa’s Most Reputable People is based on a robust methodology that evaluates: Integrity: Demonstrating ethical leadership and commitment to societal well-being. Impact: Contributing to transformative projects and initiatives. Visibility: Recognition and influence in their respective fields.

This year’s honorees include distinguished leaders such as Isatou Ceesay from The Gambia. Isatou is an advocate for climate resilience and sustainable development. Ceesay’s innovative approach to waste management and women’s empowerment, combined with her leadership in transforming plastic waste into economic opportunities for rural women, has earned her a prominent place among the 100 most reputable Africans, inspiring sustainability and social change across the continent.

Another honoree is Karen Matsiko from South Africa. Karen Matsiko’s exceptional leadership in banking and logistics, coupled with her expertise in Trade Finance and sustainable trends in emerging markets, has earned her a well-deserved spot among the 100 most reputable Africans for her contributions to financial innovation and economic development across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Rosa Whitaker Duncan-Williams from Ghana is a recognized innovator in global business promoting African excellence. Her influential work in promoting U.S.-Africa trade, coupled with her advocacy for economic development, youth empowerment, and social initiatives, has earned her a rightful place among the 100 most reputable Africans for her contributions to fostering international business and community growth.

The full list of the 100 Most Reputable People in Africa 2025 is available on https://www.reputationpoll.com .