Gov Mohammed comes under fresh criticism for opposing Tinubu's tax reforms

The Tinubu Media Support Group (TMSG) has faulted Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi for saying without proof that the proposed tax reform will affect the north more than any part of the country.

Emeka Nwankpa, Chairman of TMSG, and Dapo Okubanjo, Secretary, in a statement on Saturday, accused Mohammed of making false claims against President Bola Tinubu.

It said when the governor recently received, Sheikh Sani Jingir, the National Chairman, Council of Ulama Jama’atu Izalatul Bid’ah Wa’Ikamatis Sunnah, in Bauchi, he blamed Tinubu’s economic policies for the hardship in Northern Nigeria.

“Governor Mohammed was quoted as saying that the tax reform policy would block revenue sources, thereby jeopardising governance in states.

“We wonder which part of states’ revenue sources will Tinubu’s tax reforms block.

“Or is he saying that the over 50 multiple taxes that the tax reforms seek to streamline should be retained to further impoverish Nigerians?” asked TMSG.

The group said states, including Bauchi, had received huge allocations as a result of the economic policies of the Tinubu administration, which had freed up more funds to sub-nationals.

“We, hereby, put it on record that before President Tinubu assumed office, the highest annual budget of Bauchi state was N213 billion in 2021 while that of 2023 was N202 billion.

“Last year’s budget was, however, N300 billion, while the state government projects to spend N467 billion this year as a result of improved federal allocations.

“So, we wonder why Governor Mohammed will set out to demonise an economic policy that has ensured more public funds for the sub-nationals,” said the group.