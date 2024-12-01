Good times for Katsina workers as Gov implements N70k minimum wage in December

The Katsina State Government has approved the implementation of a N70,000 minimum wage for its civil servants from December 2024.



The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abdullahi Garba-Faskari, made this known to newsmen on Saturday in Katsina.

He said that the new minimum wage would be given to workers under the payroll of the state government, Local Governments and Local Education Authorities (LEAs).

The SSG revealed that the agreement was a sequel to exhaustive and fruitful negotiations between representatives of the state government and the labour unions in the state.

Garba-Faskari reiterated the state government’s commitment to improving the welfare of its workers.

He described the decision as a testament to Governor Dikko Radda's administration’s dedication to prioritising the needs of civil servants and fostering harmonious labour relations.

Responding, Katsina State Chairman, of Nigeria Labour Organisation (NLC), Hamisu Hussaini, assured workers that their rights and interests would continue to remain the union’s priority.