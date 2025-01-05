Focused and result-oriented leader - Tinubu lavishes praise on Gov Mbah

President Bola Tinubu has extolled Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State for his leadership and commitment to development, describing him as a “focused and result-oriented leader”.

Tinubu made the commendation during his first official visit to Enugu on Saturday where he inaugurated several projects.

He said that Mbah was doing a fantastic job and he was glad that Enugu was making great strides.

“I salute Peter Mbah for his commitment to development. You’ve built a solid team, and I’ve reviewed several things with you in Abuja.

“You’ve impressed me with the technological advancements in the state and the support you’ve garnered from the private sector. I know your background," he said.

Tinubu called for unity across political divides, urging leaders to focus on the nation’s progress.

“The election is over, and we have to move the nation forward. You’ve shown an unshakable commitment to human development. I don’t care which party you belong to; you’re my friend.

“You’re doing well and staying focused. Together, we must build this house called Nigeria, not just for today, but for tomorrow too,” he said.

The president also addressed his administration’s controversial removal of fuel subsidies, stating that it was important for the nation’s future.

“That’s why the removal of the fuel subsidy was necessary. We can’t spend the future of generations yet unborn in advance. Let’s not bankrupt the nation before they’re even born,” he said.

The president commended Mbah’s focus on security and investment in safety measures, particularly the establishment of the Distress Response Squad.

“I’m proud of Nigeria, and Mbah is proud of Nigeria. He’s doing everything possible to provide security and attract investors locally and internationally.

“There’s no better investment than securing lives. I saw those cars for the Distress Response Squad, it’s the right move,” he noted.

He encouraged the people of Enugu to support Mbah in his development efforts.

“Please continue to work with your son, brother, and friend, Peter Mbah. He’s truly committed to driving Enugu forward and being a positive symbol for the southeast,” he advised.