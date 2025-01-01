First Lady Remi Tinubu welcomes first baby of 2025

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, welcomed Abuja’s first baby of 2025 on Wednesday at the Asokoro District Hospital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Favour Stephen-Odion, a baby girl, was born to the family of Mr Odion Oyinbo and Mrs Chioma Odion at exactly 12.27 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, weighing 3.6kg.

Sen. Oluremi also received other babies born at the hospital, including the first baby of the year 2025, Zimchikachim Ejiofor, born to the family of Mr Ejiofor Nworie and Mrs Delight at about 7.14 a.m., weight 3kg.

The mother of the nation welcomed Favour and all the other babies born on New Year's Day in the FCT with baby gifts, including post-natal care products, other nutritional supplies, and cash gifts.

Represented by the wife of the Vice President, Mrs Nana Shettima, the first lady prayed to God to protect the children and wished them long lives, good health, and prosperity.

She said “I am here to represent the mother of the nation to welcome the first baby of the year and other children.

“So, I’m presenting this token and a beautiful package to our dear daughter. I want to wish her well, long life, prosperity, and good health.

“Insha Allah, they (first baby and other babies) are the next generation to take over from us. I wish you all the best. Please take good care of her.”

The First Lady counselled mothers of newborn babies on exclusive breastfeeding, immunisation and timely post-natal care.

She added, “Good enough, this (Asokoro General Hospital, Abuja) is closer to my house, and I know the hospital will take good care of you.”

She further presented birth certificates to the first baby of the year and the first baby boy.

NAN reports that the First Lady was conducted around the maternity ward of the hospital, where she congratulated parents of other newborn babies.

Earlier, Dr Rosemary Nwokorie, the acting Chief Medical Director of Asokoro District Hospital, Abuja, while welcoming the First Lady, commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for commitment to transforming the nation’s health sector.