FG excited about Chibok girls’ performance at American University

The Federal Government has reassured its commitment to supporting the Chibok girls currently studying at the American University of Nigeria (AUN) in Yola.

Hajiya Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, the Minister of Women Affairs, said this in an interview with reporters shortly after visiting the girls at AUN on Friday in Yola.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chibok girls were part of those kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents from Government Girls Secondary School Chibok, Borno, in 2014.

According to the minister, the visit is to assess the girls' recovery and success in partnership with the AUN.

The minister said the government would empower girls and give them opportunities to contribute to national development after graduation.

“I am proud of the support they were getting, and they are progressing very well.

“Some of them are in their final year, and some have three years to graduate, while some are placed on economic empowerment programmes.

“The welfare and the well-being of every citizen is a serious business for this administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“Mr president did not take it for granted. It is a priority; these girls will be well empowered to support the country in this era of nation-building,” she said.