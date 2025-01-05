Expert asks FG to revive Obasanjo's 'Operation Feed the Nation' to boost production

Titilayo Adebanjo, an agricultural expert, has called on the Federal Government to revive “Operation Feed the Nation” to boost food sufficiency and supply chain across the country.

Adebanjo made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, in Epe.

He said that, if all states across the country go into agriculture, especially food production, It would boost food availability in the market and eventually lead to price reduction.

Adebanjo noted that a robust agricultural sector was fundamental to national development.

'Operation Feed the Nation' was one of the agricultural policy thrusts of the administration of Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo during his tenure as military head of state.

According to Adebanjo, prioritising farming remains a key strategy towards achieving food security in the country.

He maintained that increased investment in agriculture was critical in ensuring that citizens have access to affordable food items.

The agriculture expert stressed the need for all states in the country to embrace farming so as to become self-sufficient in food production.

He added that this approach and intervention would not only enhance food security but also contribute to stabilising food prices across the nation.

“It is logical that if every state in the country takes farming seriously and produces food to meet the needs of its citizens, it will significantly reduce the cost of food in the market.

“An increase in food supply will naturally lead to lower prices, making food more affordable for the average Nigerians,” he said.

Adebanjo urged the government to create the needed enabling environment for farmers by providing incentives such as; access to land, low-interest loans, and modern farming equipment.

He explained that these measures would motivate more individuals to venture into agriculture and increase productivity.

The expert also called for the promotion of agricultural education and training programmes to equip farmers with modern techniques and knowledge.

“This will enhance efficiency in food production and improve the quality of agricultural outputs, ” he said.