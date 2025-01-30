Dispatch rider in prison for using boss' delivery bike as collateral for Christmas loan

A 24-year-old dispatch rider, Alex Williams, told a Magistrates’ Court in Kubwa that he used his boss’ delivery motorcycle as collateral to take a loan for Christmas.

Williams, who lives in Dutse Alhaji, Abuja, told the court following his guilty plea to theft.

” I asked my boss, Mrs Marthamabis, Ezekiel, to give me money for the Christmas celebrations, but she refused. So I used her delivery bike as collateral to borrow money for Christmas,” he said.

He, however, begged the court to temper justice with mercy.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, John Okpa, prayed the court to order Williams to pay compensation to Ezekiel, citing section 319 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

The Magistrate, Nneaka Lesley, however, convicted Williams and ordered that he should be remanded in Kuje correctional facility and reserved sentencing until February 4.

Okpa told the court that Ezekiel reported the matter at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Dawaki, on Jan.12.

Okpa said that the complainant employed Williams to drive her Jinora Logistics bike for business, but he absconded on Dec.4.

He said that Williams sold the bike without his boss’s consent, claimed that he had an accident, and demanded N50,000 from her.