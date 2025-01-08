Delta Police arrest lady, boyfriend for faking kidnap to extort money from parents

The Police Command in Delta has apprehended a female self-kidnapped suspect and her accomplice in Asaba.

Spokesman of the command, SP Bright Edafe disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Warri.

Edafe said that the suspects were arrested on Monday by the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber-Crime Squad led by CSP Labe Joseph following an intelligence-led investigation.

He said that the police operatives embarked on the investigation following a directive by the command’s Commissioner of Police (CP), Olufemi Abaniwonda.

“On Jan. 2, 2025, the command received a complaint from one Mrs Oliko Joy that her daughter Princess left the house on Dec. 30, 2024 and did not return.

“That on Dec. 31, the parents received a call that their daughter had been kidnapped and they demanded a ransom of N2 million.

“The CP immediately directed the command’s special Anti-kidnapping and cyber-crime squad to ensure that the victim is rescued unhurt and the suspect arrested.

“Following the directive, the operatives embarked on an intelligence-led investigation and arrested one Prince Atigbi after collecting a ransom of N2 million,” he said.

Edafe quoted Atigbi to have said that he was not a kidnapper but only acted according to the directive of his girlfriend (Princess).

The police spokesman said that Princess was arrested and upon interrogation admitted that she faked her kidnap to get money from her parents.