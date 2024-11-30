Cross River workers set to begin strike as Gov fails to implement 70k minimum wage

The organised labour unions in Cross River say it is set for the industrial action as proposed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the implementation of the new minimum wage.

The state chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Monday Ogbodum, said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Saturday.

NAN reports that NLC had fixed Sunday midnight for the commencement of the strike if the state government failed to implement the new minimum wage of N70,000.

Ogbodum said except the Cross River government implemented the new wage regime there would be no going back on the industrial action.

The TUC chairman, who said that negotiation with the state government was still in progress, however, said that will not stop them from joining the strike if the need be.

“Yes, we are still in talks with the government. We had a meeting on Thursday and another one on Friday that ended late in the evening.

“There is going to be another meeting today (Saturday), but that is not to say things are well, though the government has shown some level of seriousness.