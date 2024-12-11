COVID-19 has killed 7m people in 5 years - WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported that more than seven million deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded in the past five years.

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, stated this on Wednesday during an online media conference.

According to him, the true death toll is estimated to be at least three times higher.

Ghebreyesus emphasised that COVID-19 was still a present threat, causing acute disease, “long COVID,” and deaths.

“On average, 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 are reported to WHO each week.”

The WHO Director-General also highlighted the ongoing health threats, including the outbreaks of mpox in Africa, Marburg virus disease in Rwanda, and H5N1 avian influenza in the United States.

Additionally, Ghebreyesus noted the progress made against some diseases, while losing ground against others.

He cited the 71 per cent increase in deaths from cholera in 2023 and the 20 per cent increase in measles cases.

“The WHO has established various initiatives to address these health threats, including the Pandemic Fund, which is financing 19 projects in 37 countries.

“The organisation has also supported countries in strengthening their lab capacity and establishing the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence in Germany.”

Ghebreyesus emphasised the importance of universal health coverage, noting that half of the world’s population cannot access essential health services.