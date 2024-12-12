Court sends 12 mechanics to prison for alleged land-grabbing defamation against Makinde

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Thursday remanded 12 automobile mechanics at Agodi Correctional facility for alleged defamatory publication against Governor Seyi Makinde.

The defendants are Abdullahi Alajiga, 38, Olaniyi Dauda, 71, Alfa Olafisoye, 69, Daudu Babalola, 52, Akande Musbau, 58, Olatinwo Wale, 42, Saheed Tijani, 41, and Sunday Awosope, 38.

Others include Idris Olujimi, 32, Ayobami Idowu, 37, Olajire Sodiq, 24, and Adeniyi Alimi, 51.

They are standing trial on an eight-count charge bordering on treasonable felony, threat to life, defamatory publication, and threatening violence.

However, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olabisi Ogunkanmi, who did not take the plea of the defendants, ordered that they be remanded at Agodi Correctional facility, Ibadan.

She also ordered that the case file be taken to the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case until Jan. 22, 2025, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Sikiru Opaleye, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Dec. 5, at about 2.00 p.m. at Olubadan Estate, Egbeda area.

Opaleye alleged that the defendants posted a video on social media threatening to forcefully remove Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State from office.

He said, “Defendants made utterances threatening to kill Gov. Seyi Makinde through the video posted on social media.

“They published false news on social media that Gov. Makinde grabbed their land and ejected them from their workshops, with the intent to cause fear and alarm to the public”.

Opaleye said the defendants knew that the publication they made against Gov. Makinde was false.

He said the defendants acted in a manner likely to cause a breach of the public peace by causing fear and threatening to cause chaos in Oyo State.

Opaleye said the offences contravened Sections 41 (b), 59, 70, 86 (1), 249 (d), 323, 375 and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000.