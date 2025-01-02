Come and verify - NNPC invites Obasanjo to tour Port Harcourt Refinery

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has invited former President Olusegun Obasanjo to tour the Port Harcourt Refinery and verify its operational status.

NNPCL's Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, issued the invitation in response to Obasanjo's recent remarks about the refinery.

In a recent interview with Channels Television, the former President recalled the advice from Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), suggesting the refinery would not function optimally.

He said that after approaching the company to acquire equity in the refinery, SPDC expressed concerns about corruption impeding its operations.

Obasanjo further alleged that the NNPCL had been misleading Nigerians about the facility's functionality, calling into question the national oil firm's recent announcement about the re-streaming of the plant.

NNPCL invites Obasanjo to tour Port Harcourt Refinery

Responding to the claims in a statement on Thursday, January 1, 2024, Soneye respectfully invited the former President to visit the refinery , stressing the company's commitment to transparency and accountability.

“Furthermore, we extend an open invitation to President Obasanjo for a tour of the rehabilitated refineries to witness firsthand the progress made under the new NNPC Limited,” he said.

The spokesman also enjoined Obasanjo to join the NNPCL in its determination to guarantee the country's energy security.

“We invite our esteemed former president to join us in this effort as we continue to deliver energy security for our nation and provide tangible benefits to Nigerians.

“His wisdom and experience are invaluable, and we assure him that his advice will always be welcomed and appreciated,” he stated.

The NNPCL's scribe explained that the company didn't carry out turnaround maintenance on the plant but embarked on a complete overhaul of the refinery.

“As part of this transformation, NNPC Limited has gone beyond oil and gas to become an integrated energy company.

“One of our notable achievements is the complete rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PhRC) and Warri Refinery.

“This process was not merely the Turnaround Maintenance (TAM) of the past but a full-scale overhaul designed to meet world-class standards. Similarly, we are currently conducting the same comprehensive rehabilitation of the old Port Harcourt Refinery and Kaduna Refinery,” he added.

He further explained that the national oil company has evolved from being a government corporation to a private entity with limited liability, noting that the transition has transformed the company from a loss-making organisation to a profit-driven international energy firm.

According to him, the new NNPCL will ensure sustainable operation and contribute significantly to Nigeria's energy security.

“Regarding his recent comments, we would like to respectfully clarify the current state of the NNPC.

"The NNPC has undergone a transformative journey, evolving from a government corporation into a private entity—NNPC Limited.

“This transition has marked a significant shift from being a loss-making organisation to a profit-oriented global energy company.

“We deeply respect and hold President Obasanjo in the highest regard as a distinguished statesman who has contributed significantly to the progress of our nation.

“He has every right to share his perspectives on national issues, and we value his insights and counsel.

“We remain grateful for his leadership and enduring commitment to the growth and development of Nigeria. Together, we can continue to build a brighter future for our great nation,” Soneye stated.