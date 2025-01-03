Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister to visit Nigeria, others in January

Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs is to visit Namibia, the Republic of the Congo, Chad and Nigeria.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning disclosed this at a virtual news conference organised by the ministry on Friday in Beijing.

According to her, the visit which is on the invitation by the various countries, is to advance their diplomatic cooperation with China.

Mao said, “Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will visit Namibia, the Republic of the Congo, Chad and Nigeria from Jan. 5 to 11, 2024 at the invitation of these countries.