Catholic Priest killed by gunmen in Anambra buried amidst tears

The remains of Rev. Fr. Tobias Okonkwo, a priest of the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, in Anambra, murdered on December 26 have been laid to rest amid tears.

He was buried on Thursday at Our Lady of Assumption Cathedral in Nnewi after a requiem mass at the cathedral.

Okonkwo, a pharmacist, was murdered by his assailants while leaving the premises of the School of Nursing, Midwifery, and Medical Laboratory Sciences, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala, where he worked as a manager.

In his homily, the Vicar-General of the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, Monsignor Anichebe Ezeobata, said that Okonkwo, who died in his prime, had carved out an impressive niche for himself.

The vicar general added that the priest had led an impactful pastoral life before his death, after being ordained in July 2015.

He explained that the deceased finished his internship as a pharmacist in October 2024 and was posted to the School of Nursing, Midwifery, and Medical Laboratory Sciences, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala as a manager.

The cleric said that the deceased was barely two months in office before he met his death.