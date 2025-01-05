Bayelsa Governor attends Chosen church revival, preaches hope, steadfastness

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa on Saturday preached hope and steadfastness at the 2025 International Revival Programme of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement (a.k.a.) Chosen) at Mgbidi, Imo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Diri was a special guest at the annual event.

The event is the flagship programme of the church.

The 2025 edition, with the theme: “What God Has Determined Shall Be Done”, began on Thursday at the Chosen Revival Ground, Mgbidi.

It will end on Sunday with a thanksgiving service.

About two million people residing within and outside Nigeria attended the event aimed at drawing people closer to God for salvation, deliverance, healing and other blessings.

The event has been featuring worship, deliverance, testimony, preaching and prayer sessions.

Diri said that there was a need for Nigerians to have hope in God.

He also said that the citizens should be steadfast in their relationship with the Almighty.

“It is a new year, and we are glad to be among those praising and worshipping God for His faithfulness.

“God is faithful and rewards those who anchor on Him; therefore, let us do the best expected of us.

“Pray for our leaders for God’s guidance to enable them to do well,” he said.

The General Overseer of the church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, prayed for the governor, asking God to uplift him more.

“God will grant you your heart’s desires. God has seen you through many travails and made you a winner. A winner, you shall remain,” Muoka said.

He remarked that Diri had been a leadership model.

“The grace of God shall never depart from you,” the cleric prayed.