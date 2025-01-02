Anthony Joshua holds 'Tales by Moonlight' session at J Randle Centre for Yoruba History

Former two-time world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, on Thursday visited the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History in Lagos.

Idris Aregbe, Special Adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, who was in the company of Joshua, disclosed this via his Instagram page, @idrisconnectingnigeria.

Aregbe said; “Today, I and J Randle Centre CEO, @qudusonikeku, welcomed our two-time world heavyweight champion and professional boxer, @anthonyjoshua, at one of Lagos’ iconic attractions, the J Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History (@jrandlecentre).

“It was an exhilarating experience, gathering for a “Tales by Moonlight” session, where our champion shared an interesting folktale that emphasised on promotion and preservation of our cultural heritage.

“It gladdens my heart when our people embrace our tourist centres as spaces for unwinding and cultural connection.”

Aregbe said that the state government would continue to invest in the tourism industry.