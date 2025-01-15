1 year after, Ibadan explosion victims still expecting support from Oyo govt

The Bodija Estate Residents Association (BERA), Ibadan, says it is still expecting major support from the Oyo State government, one year after the devastating explosion that rocked the area on Jan. 16, 2024.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Wednesday, the President of BERA, Pastor Muyiwa Bamgbose, said that the community over the past year had been receiving various interventions from various bodies.

He said that the major one from the State Government was still yet to come.

“There were things that were donated by people and governments. Also, the Federal Government sent some things, I mean through NEMA and the Oyo State Emergency Management Agency.

“There were groups that gave materials, such as global educational groups. Different groups and some organisations also gave money, some banks and some major companies were also involved.

“There has been quite a bit of intervention, but the major one, the big one, is still being awaited from the state,” Bamgbose said.

The BERA president said that the state government set up a committee, in which the the association has its representatives.

“We are part of the committee, and we can say that, well, there are still good things on the horizon,” he said.

Bamgbose stated that the intervention from the state would come in the form of support, and not compensation.

According to him, anyone who has their kind of problem would need support to get back on his or her feet.

”We wish it would be faster, we wish it would be more, but you know, the best thing is to have a heart of gratitude.

“We don’t have an entitlement mentality. We are grateful for everything,” he said.

Bamgbose also said that most people, whose houses were affected on Dejo Oyelese Street, where the explosion happened, had repaired their houses.

He said that only people whose houses were completely razed down have not rebuilt.

The president of the association said that there was a need to ascertain soil integrity for construction on the sites, which was recently approved.

“The only house that is in the hand of the Government is that of the people that caused the problem, that is, the explosion.

“We are believing God that very soon those who lost their houses will be able to start rebuilding,” Bamgbose said.

He said that the community was informed that some persons were being prosecuted over their alleged connection with the incident.

“And we are happy that the Oyo State government is interested in making sure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

“So, prosecution is on, but we do not have the details.