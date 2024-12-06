Why the Martell Legacy Jewelry Auction is the Highlight of the Season

1. The Ultimate Statement of Luxury

The Martell Limited Edition XO Jewelry Cage is a masterpiece of rare opulence. Designed with 574 blue sapphires (12.53ct), 964 diamonds (25.77ct, VS2, Color D), and 650 grams of 10k yellow gold, it’s a bold fusion of artistry and elegance crafted to stand out in any collection.

2. A High-Stakes Auction in an Iconic Venue

Happening on December 7th, 2024, at The Martell Tower Experience, this exclusive auction is set to gather Lagos’ most influential names. The Tower itself, a symbol of innovation and audacity, offers the perfect backdrop for the landmark event.

3. You Will be Giving Back Through Bold Living

Proceeds from the auction aim to empower emerging Nigerian artists, reflecting Martell’s dedication to meaningful impact. This fusion of luxury and purpose makes the event more than a celebration—it’s a commitment to fostering creativity in Nigeria’s art scene.

4. Exclusive Cognac Pairings for the Discerning Palate

The evening will feature curated Martell cognac tastings, paired with gourmet experiences that highlight the spirit’s rich flavors. As with the spirit of the Martell Tower, guests will embark on a sensory journey, celebrating the finest in craftsmanship and refinement.

5. A Fusion of Art, Music, and Vibrant Culture

With entertaining performances, and a captivating atmosphere of luxury, cognac artistry and music, the auction will be a celebration of bold individuality. It’s an evening where luxury meets cultural vibrancy, leaving guests enthralled.

If you’re a collector, or a lover of fine cognac, you definitely don’t want to miss the Martell Legacy Jewelry Cage Auction.