Why Sea Star hotel is the ideal destination for families

It’s a destination with the highest levels of hygiene, where you can be sure you’re free from the risk of any illness from dirty environments.

The hotel has an outdoor pool where you can enjoy your hotel surroundings and an indoor pool that’s heated between April and October.

Sea Star Hotel embodies the cultural and historical wealth of Turkey, displaying mosaics and expressing the country’s culture in its entertainment services and food.

While the beautiful landscape may be the first feature to attract you, the hotel essentially boasts unmatchable hospitality with its stellar services. Some of these include the following.

Sea Star is a 4-star hotel located in a peaceful bay in Icmeler, Turkey. It’s set against the Aegean Sea, with such a pristine and calming view that you need on a vacation. Whenever you think of quality time with the family, the SeaStar Hotel instantly comes to mind. However, aside from the lush background of the Aegean sea and beach, the hotel offers services with an ultra-all-inclusive concept.

Types of guest rooms and restaurants in Sea Star hotel

All rooms are for two people but you can get an additional bed (a double or twin bed) for a third person on request. The rooms have wireless internet, a balcony, a telephone, a DVD player, a plasma TV, a laptop-sized safe, a semi-split air conditioner, a make-up mirror, slippers, a kettle, and a shower. The hotel offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner open buffet meals, along with snacks, are free of charge.

Two restaurants are available in the hotel, including a semi-open - semi-indoor restaurant and an A La Carte Restaurant. Service hours in the restaurants run for 23 hours, with different food courses assigned at different times. The A La Carter Restaurant is free for stays of seven nights or more.

SeaStar also offers other sports and extra services, such as a fitness centre, table tennis, darts, sauna, Turkish bath, massage, a spa beauty centre, a wake-up service, car rental, parking, airport shuttle, and a photographer.

How Easy Is It To Book A Stay With Sea Star Hotel?

You can book a stay with them via their website, phone, or email. They’re available to take your bookings 24/7. You can check for the available rooms or request something specific according to your budget. Check-in at the hotel is at 2 PM and check-out is at 12 PM. Also, the cancellation and prepayment policies depend on the accommodation you seek with them. You’re guaranteed a memorable experience that won’t be found anywhere else with Sea Star Hotel.



