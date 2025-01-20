Deciding on a birth control method is a big step, and if you're considering a contraceptive implant, you’re making a choice that offers long-term protection.

A contraceptive implant is a small, flexible rod placed under the skin of your upper arm. It releases hormones that prevent pregnancy for up to three to five years. This makes it a convenient and effective option for many women.

However, before you go ahead, here are five key things to keep in mind before getting a contraceptive implant.

1. It’s one of the most effective birth control methods

The contraceptive implant is more than 99% effective. This means fewer than 1 in 100 women who use it will get pregnant. Unlike birth control pills, which you need to take daily, the implant works continuously without you having to do anything after it’s inserted.

It prevents pregnancy by releasing a hormone called progestin, which stops ovulation, thickens cervical mucus, and thins the uterus lining, making it harder for sperm to reach an egg.

2. It can have side effects

While many women use the implant without problems, it can cause side effects. The most common is irregular bleeding. Some women experience spotting between periods, while others may stop having periods altogether.

Other possible side effects include headaches, weight changes, mood swings, and breast tenderness. These effects usually settle within a few months, but if they persist, you should consult your doctor.

3. It does not protect against STIs

One important thing to remember is that the contraceptive implant only prevents pregnancy, it does not protect against sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

If you are sexually active with multiple partners or at risk of STIs, you should still use condoms for protection. The implant is great for birth control, but combining it with condoms is the best way to stay safe and healthy.

4. It can be removed anytime

Although the implant is designed to last for years, it is not permanent. If you decide you no longer want it, a doctor or nurse can remove it easily. Fertility returns quickly after removal, so if you want to get pregnant, you can try it soon after taking it out. This makes the implant a flexible option for women who might change their minds about having children in the future.

5. It’s not suitable for everyone

The contraceptive implant is safe for most women, but some health conditions may make it unsuitable. Women with a history of blood clots, liver disease, or certain cancers may be advised against using it.

Also, if you have severe migraines or unexplained vaginal bleeding, you should discuss your options with a doctor. It’s always best to get medical advice before making a decision.