The morning-after pill is a lifesaver for many women. It’s a way to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex or contraceptive failure.

But like any medication, it’s important to understand how and when to use it. While it’s safe and effective for occasional use, what happens if you take the morning-after pill too often?

Some people assume it’s just like regular birth control, but that’s not entirely true. Overusing the morning-after pill can lead to physical side effects, disrupt your cycle, and might not always be the best option for your reproductive health in the long run.

So, what does “too often” really mean?

How the morning-after pill works

The morning-after pill works by delaying ovulation. This means it stops your body from releasing an egg, so there’s nothing for sperm to fertilise. It’s not an abortion pill and won’t affect an existing pregnancy.

There are two main types: one with levonorgestrel, which you can take up to 72 hours after unprotected sex, and another with ulipristal acetate, effective for up to five days. Both are highly effective, but timing is key.

What happens with frequent use?

Using the morning-after pill occasionally is safe, but taking it too often can have drawbacks. Here’s what you need to know:

Hormonal overload

The pill contains a high dose of hormones, much more than regular birth control. Taking it repeatedly can disrupt your natural hormonal balance, leading to irregular periods, spotting, or even missed periods. Side effects build-up

Common side effects like nausea, fatigue, headaches, and breast tenderness might feel more intense with frequent use. Less reliable protection

The morning-after pill isn’t as effective as regular contraceptives like the pill or an IUD. Relying on it as your primary method increases the risk of an unplanned pregnancy. No protection against STIs

It’s important to remember that emergency contraception doesn’t protect against sexually transmitted infections.

Why it’s not a long-term solution

The morning-after pill is designed for emergencies, not regular use. It’s a great backup option, but relying on it too often can be hard on your body and isn’t as effective as other contraceptives. If you find yourself using it frequently, it’s worth discussing long-term options with a healthcare provider.

What you can do instead