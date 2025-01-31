10 things every Nigerian woman should have in her bag

Men often joke that women’s handbags are like portable warehouses, packed with everything under the sun. But when an emergency strikes, guess who comes to the rescue?

Women, armed with their handbags can magically solve everyday problems. From beauty must-haves to safety essentials, here are 10 things every Nigerian woman should carry at all times.

Power Bank & Charging Cable In Nigeria, where electricity can be unreliable, keeping your phone charged is non-negotiable. A portable power bank and a charging cable ensure you’re never stranded.

Wallet with Cash & ATM Card Cashless payments are growing, but cash is still king in many places—especially for small purchases like market transactions or transport fares. Always carry a wallet with some cash, your ATM card, and a valid ID card for identification.

Lip Balm or Lip Gloss The Nigerian weather can be harsh, leaving lips dry and chapped. A hydrating lip balm or gloss keeps your lips soft, moisturized, and camera-ready all day.

Pocket-Sized Perfume Between the heat and Lagos traffic, freshening up on the go is essential. A mini perfume or body spray ensures you always smell fresh no matter how hectic your day gets.

Hand Sanitizer & Wipes With the hustle and bustle of Nigerian cities, it’s easy to come into contact with germs. A hand sanitizer and a pack of antibacterial wipes help keep your hands clean.

Tissue or Handkerchief Tissues or a handkerchief are lifesavers when dealing with sweat, unexpected spills, or a runny nose.

Compact Mirror & Makeup Essentials A small mirror is perfect for quick touch-ups before a meeting, date, or event. Depending on your beauty routine, carry a few makeup essentials like powder to stay flawless on the go.

Painkillers & Sanitary Pads A sudden headache or period cramps can ruin your day. Keeping a small pack of painkillers like Paracetamol and a few sanitary pads or tampons ensures you’re always prepared—whether for yourself or a friend in need.

Sunglasses & Hair Accessories For those hot Nigerian afternoons, a good pair of sunglasses protects your eyes from harsh sunlight. Meanwhile, a hairband, brush helps you look neat effortlessly, especially when dealing with humidity or wind.

Safety Essentials (Pepper Spray or Whistle) Personal safety is crucial. Having a pepper spray, or safety whistle can be a game-changer if you ever find yourself in an unsafe situation. These small items provide an added layer of protection, especially at night or in unfamiliar areas.

Other must-have items include mints or chewing gum for fresh breath, keys, hand cream for soft, moisturized hands, and earpods or AirPods for music or calls on the go. Did I miss anything? Let me know what’s always in your bag!