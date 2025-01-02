The holiday season is over, and if we’re being honest, most of us went all out. We’ve all downed the endless plates of jollof rice, fried chicken, goat meat, small chops, and the mountain of fizzy drinks that come with it.

But now, reality has set in, and your body might be paying the price for all those festive indulgences.

Feeling sluggish, bloated, or just not your best? Don't worry, the solution is simple and refreshing, detox drinks.

These natural drinks can cleanse your body, boost your energy, and give your body a post-holiday reboot.

1. Lemon water

Lemon water is the ultimate detox drink—simple, refreshing, and effective. Lemons are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which help boost your immune system and flush out toxins. To make it, squeeze the juice of half a lemon into a glass of warm water. Drink it first thing in the morning to kickstart your digestion and hydrate your body. Add a pinch of honey or ginger for extra benefits.

2. Green tea with ginger

Green tea is loaded with antioxidants that help your body fight free radicals and reduce inflammation. Adding ginger takes it to the next level by improving digestion and soothing your stomach. Brew a cup of green tea, add a few slices of fresh ginger, and let it steep for a few minutes. Sip it warm or iced throughout the day.

3. Cucumber and mint water

If you’re looking for a drink that’s as refreshing as it is detoxifying, cucumber and mint water is your answer. Cucumbers are hydrating and packed with vitamins, while mint aids digestion. Slice a cucumber, add a handful of fresh mint leaves, and let them infuse in a jug of water overnight. Enjoy this drink chilled.

4. Apple cider vinegar tonic

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) has been a go-to for detox enthusiasts for years. It helps balance your pH levels, boosts metabolism, and supports digestion. To make this tonic, mix one tablespoon of ACV with a glass of water. Add a teaspoon of honey for taste. Drink this before meals to help your body process food more efficiently.

5. Beetroot and carrot juice

Beetroot and carrot juice is a great drink that’s as healthy as it is beautiful. Beets are excellent for liver detox, while carrots provide beta-carotene and fibre. Blend one beet, two carrots, and a small piece of ginger with some water. Strain and serve fresh. This juice not only detoxes but also gives you a natural energy boost.