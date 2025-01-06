TEDxWeekend Lagos: Ideas, connections, and the vibrant spirit of Lagos

What happens when you bring together brilliant minds and creative thinkers in one of Africa’s most dynamic cities? TEDxWeekend Lagos organised by TEDxLagos delivered a powerful answer with a weekend full of ideas, culture, connections, and the vibrant energy that defines Lagos. TEDxLagos was selected by TED Conference New York to host TEDx organisers and their team members from all around the world (Russia, Belgium, Germany, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Nigeria, Ghana, Cotonou and more) in a gathering called TEDxWeekend Lagos. The weekend was sponsored by TUROG Technologies, Lagos State Government, the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism and Culture, the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, and The Nest Innovation Technology Park.



TEDxWeekend Lagos consisted of 60 unforgettable hours, from Friday evening to Sunday. TEDxWeekends are international gatherings designed to help organizers connect with each other, celebrate the TED spirit and mission, and fall in love with the place in which they are held. In the past, these weekends have happened in São Paulo, Singapore, Munich, Verona, India and Taipei.



The weekend which took place in November 2024 began with an amazing welcome dinner hosted by the Lagos State Governor, His Excellency Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the iconic John Randle Centre, Onikan. He urged guests to explore the beauty and possibilities of Lagos. Guests and attendees were treated to delicious Lagos cuisine and an epic and joy-filled performance by Femi Leye (the guitarist).

The evening closed out with a speech from Will Davis (Director of TEDx Programs at TED) who spoke about the impact of TED globally. The Executive Director and Coveneer of TEDxLagos, Mercy Akamo also spoke about the importance and significance of TEDxWeekend Lagos. According to Mercy, "TEDxWeekend Lagos was planned with the intention of ensuring that each organiser leaves inspired, deepens their connection with fellow organisers, learns new things about the TEDx program and fall in love with the city of Lagos”. The dinner set the tone for what was to come.



Saturday was all about deep learning through the famous TEDx workshop. This featured speakers like Stephanie Busari (CNN Africa Senior Editor), Larissa Shoemay (TEDx Community and Communications), Will Davis (Director, TEDx Programs), Ithateng Mokgoro (TEDxJohannesburg Co-organiser), and Mercy Akamo (TEDxLagos Convener and Executive Director). Attendees also explored Lagos through adventurous city tours to locations like Nike Art Gallery, led by Chief Nike Davies-Okundaye,who offered unforgettable stories, while The Studio by SBYM combined fashion and storytelling, Mad House by Trikea showed what an innovation space could look like, a lively Bata dance by the internationally awarded Q Dance Company that celebrated Lagos’s history and it all ended with an insightful museum tour of the beautiful John Randle Centre for Yorùbá Culture & History.



The TEDxWeekend Lagos ended with a relaxing beach hangout, where waves, laughter, and good company wrapped everything up perfectly. TEDxWeekend Lagos was about ideas, connections, and celebrating Lagos as a city full of creativity and possibilities. It reminded us of Lagos’s power to create, innovate, and connect.



About TEDxLagos: TEDxLagos is an independently organised event operated under a license from TED. We bring together leading voices and ideas from across Africa to spark deep conversations and connections. With the support of incredible partners and the leadership of Mercy Akamo, TEDxLagos continues to amplify African voices on the global stage, shaping conversations that matter.

Full TEDxWeekend Lagos Album here https://www.flickr.com/photos/141856741@N03/albums/

