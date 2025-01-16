Should I get back with my ex?

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and maybe you're feeling a little lonely. Or perhaps you're romanticising your past relationship, starting to look at your ex like candy.

Breaking up is never easy, and it’s natural to second-guess your decision or wonder if getting back with an ex is the right move.

While some couples thrive after rekindling their romance, others find themselves repeating the same patterns that caused the split. So we have compiled a few questions that you need to answer before you send that risky text.

Can we resolve the issues that led to our breakup?

Have we given each other enough time and space to heal?

Is there mutual trust and a commitment to rebuilding it if broken?

Has my ex changed behaviours that were problematic?

Am I looking at the past realistically, or through rose-colored glasses?

Do I feel emotionally safe, supported, and respected by this person?

It’s OK to Get Back Together When...

1. Timing or Life Circumstances Were the Issues

A demanding job, relocation, or other external factors—you might want to reconsider now that the timing is better.

2. You’ve Both Grown During the Break

Sometimes, breaking up allows both partners to grow as individuals.

3. You’re Both Committed to Fixing Past Issues

Getting back together only works if both of you are willing to address the problems that caused the breakup.

Do Not Get Back With Your Ex If...

There was broken trust such as through infidelity or dishonesty.

There was poor communication like if your ex avoided hard conversations, dismissed your concerns, or resorted to yelling and arguing.

You confused lust for love.

There was lack of friendship

Getting back with an ex is a deeply personal decision that requires introspection, honesty, and effort. While some relationships deserve a second chance, others are better left in the past.