Science says men should ejaculate 21 times a month – here's why

According to research, men should ejaculate at least 21 times a month to improve their well-being. But why does this matter?

Many people think of ejaculation only in terms of pleasure, but it has several health benefits. Scientists have found that regular ejaculation can help reduce the risk of prostate cancer, lower stress, improve sleep, and even boost mood.

It is not just about sex—whether through intercourse, masturbation, or nocturnal emissions (wet dreams), ejaculation keeps the male body in balance.

So, what does science say about this? How does ejaculation impact health? Let’s break it down.

1. Reduces the risk of prostate cancer

One of the biggest reasons why men should ejaculate regularly is that it helps lower the risk of prostate cancer. A study from Harvard University found that men who ejaculated at least 21 times a month had a 33% lower risk of developing prostate cancer compared to those who ejaculated less frequently.

The prostate is a small gland that helps produce semen. When a man ejaculates, the prostate gets rid of toxins and harmful substances that could build up and cause problems over time. Regular ejaculation keeps the prostate healthy and reduces the risk of dangerous diseases.

2. Improves mood and mental health

Ejaculation is not just about physical health, it also helps with mental well-being. When a man ejaculates, his body releases endorphins, oxytocin, and dopamine—these are chemicals that make people feel happy and relaxed.

This means that regular ejaculation can help reduce stress, anxiety, and even mild depression. It can also help improve sleep quality because the hormones released make the body feel more relaxed and ready to rest.

3. Supports heart health and blood circulation

Did you know that regular ejaculation can also be good for the heart? When a man orgasms, his heart rate increases, and blood circulation improves. This is similar to a light cardio workout, which can be good for blood pressure and overall heart health.

Studies suggest that men who have an active sex life or ejaculate regularly may have a lower risk of heart disease and stroke.

4. Boosts the immune system