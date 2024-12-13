Pulse Lists: Top 5 fashion moments of 2024

This year, several unforgettable fashion statements by fashionistas left us gasping for breath.

Their attention to detail, creativity, and styling took the internet by storm, with looks and moments that went viral and had people talking for days.

Here are the top 5 fashion moments of 2024:

1. Osas Ighodaro’s AMVCA Dress

Osas Ighodaro's stunning brown and black gown, designed by Veekee James, was undoubtedly one of the year’s standout looks. The intricate use of lines and fabrics showcased the designer’s creativity and mastery. The outfit sparked numerous recreations, but none captured the magic of the original.

2. Davido and Chioma’s Pre-Wedding Outfits

Among the celebrity weddings of the year, none were as iconic as Davido and Chioma’s. Their regal pre-wedding outfits dominated social media and news platforms. Chioma stunned in three gorgeous ensembles by Samuel Noon, Jennifer Rowland, and Xtrabride’s Lagos, while Davido was impeccably styled by Lucky Enemuo and Ugo Monye.

3. Lagos Fashion Week: Street Style & Davido on the Runway

The 2024 Lagos Fashion Week at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, was a celebration of Nigerian style and creativity. Fashion influencers and celebrities graced the event in trendy outfits, but the highlight was Davido walking the runway for Ugo Monye. His viral moment stole the show and underscored Nigeria’s growing influence globally.

4. Veekee James and Femi’s Wedding Extravaganza

Fashion designer Veekee James set new standards for extravagant weddings with her lavish ceremony and over 11 outfit changes. Each look, styled by Veekee herself, was a masterpiece, leaving everyone in awe. Her wedding became the ultimate inspiration for brides-to-be this year.

5. Toke Makinwa’s Angelic Birthday Look

Toke Makinwa’s white dress for her birthday celebrations was so breathtaking that many mistook it for a wedding gown. Created by Bridal Accent, the ethereal design made her look angelic. The photos, shot by the legendary TY Bello, perfectly captured the outfit's subtle beauty and elegance, making it a moment to remember.