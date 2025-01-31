Strange but true: Pregnant woman wakes up to mysterious handprints on her belly

A yet-to-be identified pregnant woman who lives in Liberia has narrated how she found a mysterious, bloody handprint on her stomach after she slapped a spirit in her dream.

In a video interview with a Liberian journalist, Donso Sheriff, on Thursday, January 30th, the young woman said three nights ago, she had a terrifying dream where an unknown woman attempted to take her unborn baby.

I was asleep when I felt something heavy pressing down on me. It was like I couldn’t move, couldn’t breathe. Then I saw a woman—her face was shadowy, but I knew she wasn’t human. She reached for my stomach, and in that moment, pure instinct took over. I slapped her.

In a desperate attempt to protect herself, she slapped the strange figure in the dream only to wake up to a horrifying sight.

When I opened my eyes, my stomach was burning. When I looked down, there was a red handprint on my belly… and it was bleeding.

Her family rushed her to the hospital and medical practitioners have yet to provide a scientific explanation for the mysterious handprints so residents of Grand Cape Mount County in Liberia where she lives concluded that it was a spiritual attack.

A local elder, known for his knowledge of traditional beliefs, weighed in on the matter.

This is not the first time something like this has happened. When a woman is with child, she is at her most vulnerable. Spirits, especially envious ones, seek to harm the unborn. She fought back, and the spirit left its mark.

Fearing another attack, the woman’s family reached out to a respected spiritual healer. The healer performed a series of prayers and purification rites, burning incense and reciting ancient incantations.

The spirit was not just passing by," he warned. "It wanted something. If she had not fought back, things could have been much worse.

Despite the ceremony, the woman remains shaken. She reportedly now sleeps with protective charms around her bed and refuses to be alone after dark.