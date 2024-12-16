Pepsodent reaffirms commitment to oral disease prevention in Nigeria …pledges to deepen access to dental care

Pepsodent, a leading global toothpaste brand, has reaffirmed its commitment to preventing oral health disease in the country even as it pledged to deepen access to dental care for Nigerians. Speaking during the ministerial press briefing held in Abuja to commemorate 2024 National Oral Health Week and Noma Day, Brand Manager, Pepsodent, Mary G. Akindola noted that oral health remains an issue of interest that Unilever and its brands, Closeup and Pepsodent, will continue to canvass to improve the well-being and quality of life of the people. Akindola explained that Unilever has been collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Health to ensure improved oral health for Nigerians through our brush day and night campaigns and initiatives She further stated that the brand remains committed to embarking on initiatives that would advance the promotion of oral hygiene among Nigerians.



“Oral health is an essential component of overall health that is often overlooked. In a country as diverse and dynamic as Nigeria, ensuring every citizen, regardless of background or geographic location, has access to quality oral health education and care is no small feat. No doubt, the Federal Government is making tremendous efforts through policy initiatives and programs to encourage and boost awareness for oral health care in Nigeria. On our part, we will continue to take actions that would complement this effort in the quest to make oral health hygiene a routine among Nigerians,” she said. She disclosed that over the years, Unilever, through its brand Pepsodent, has embarked on a series of initiatives to boost awareness of oral health. She stated that initiatives such as the Pepsodent Schools Program have been designed to encourage primary school children to develop the vital practice of brushing day and night with fluoride toothpaste. She said early intervention can lead to lifelong, life-changing habits that can prevent tooth decay and improve overall oral health. “This year, 2024, the Pepsodent Schools Program reached 2,103,307 pupils in 4,951 schools across Kano, Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo states. So far, we have reached 9 million plus children since the commencement of the initiative,” she said.



According to her, initiatives such as the Pepsodent Talk to Dentist Campaign, organized in partnership with the Nigerian Dental Association, reached 189,491 Nigerians in eight local government areas in Osun and Ondo State to improve access to dental services. “Pepsodent is on a mission to prevent oral disease and provide dental access for everyone. This year, Pepsodent celebrated World Oral Health Day in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigerian Dental Association, and other stakeholders to communicate the brand’s commitment to eradicating oral health diseases and aiding easier access to dentists in Nigeria. The celebration extended to 26 states and the FCT through the state chapters of the NDA, reaching 101,918 Nigerians with oral health education, sampling, oral screening, and treatment,” she added. While applauding the Ministry's leadership for making oral health a priority, she stressed the need for the private and public sectors to synergize. Such collaboration holds tremendous potential in creating long-lasting changes that would ensure that every Nigerian has the knowledge, access, and opportunity to maintain a healthy smile throughout life. “As we continue this journey, Pepsodent is fully committed to supporting the Federal Ministry of Health in driving oral health awareness and expanding access to care. With the collective effort of all stakeholders, Nigeria will become a role model for oral health care, where having a healthy mouth and complete set of teeth will be a common reality across all age groups, backgrounds, and geographic locations,” she stated.

