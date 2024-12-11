Nollywood Star and USAID Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador for nutrition, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha announces new nutrition-themed film, ‘Beta Food, Beta Life’

At a private screening held at the EbonyLife Cinema in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nollywood icon and USAID Goodwill Ambassador for Nutrition, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, announced her next project: Beta Food, Beta Life. This nutrition-themed film will encourage families across Nigeria to embrace healthier dietary habits and support efforts to improve maternal and child nutrition, addressing one of the country’s most pressing public health challenges. The red-carpet event brought together Nollywood stars, key figures in Nigeria's creative sector, influencers, food bloggers, and representatives from the Nigerian federal government, all united by a shared vision to confront the alarming realities of malnutrition in Nigeria.

Malnutrition continues to pose a significant threat to Nigeria’s future, impacting millions of women, children, and adolescents. Over 3.6 million children suffer from severe acute malnutrition annually, contributing to 50% of all deaths among children under five. These alarming statistics underscore the need for innovative approaches to combat malnutrition, particularly as global challenges like climate change and hyperinflation place additional stress on food security.

Through the USAID Advancing Nutrition Activity, the United States government works in partnership with the Government of Nigeria and organizations like Helen Keller International to strengthen nutrition services, promote healthy behaviors, and provide life-saving interventions. This $35 million flagship program focuses on the critical first 1,000 days of a child’s life, laying the foundation for lifelong health and development.

Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha plays a critical role in amplifying these efforts. As USAID’s Goodwill Ambassador for Nutrition, she leverages her celebrity status and storytelling talent to raise awareness about malnutrition and encourage families to embrace healthier practices. Speaking at last night's event, Chioma highlighted the importance of using creative platforms to inspire change, saying, “As a mother and storyteller, I understand the profound impact that nutrition has on the health and future of our children. Through Beta Food, Beta Life, I want to use the power of film to spark conversations and inspire families to make healthier choices, even in the face of challenges. Partnering with USAID allows me to amplify this message and reach communities across Nigeria with the tools and information they need to build brighter, healthier futures for their children.”

Chioma’s inspiring words underscored the critical role of collaboration in tackling malnutrition, a message echoed by USAID Health, Population & Nutrition Specialist Foyeke Oyedokun, who stated;

“The partnership with Chioma is a powerful example of how we can use creativity and collaboration to address complex challenges. Her ability to connect with audiences and share impactful stories brings a unique energy to our mission of improving nutrition in Nigeria. Together, we are working to ensure that every child has the opportunity to grow, thrive, and lead a healthier life.”

ABOUT USAID: USAID leads international development and humanitarian efforts to save lives, reduce poverty, strengthen democratic governance, and help nations progress beyond assistance. In Nigeria, USAID supports humanitarian assistance, health systems strengthening, transparent and accountable governance, basic education, and a more market-led, trade-friendly economy. For more information about USAID and its programs, please visit www.usaid.gov/nigeria and follow us on Facebook and Twitter @USAIDNigeria