NNPC Foundation champions free eyecare, lauded for CSR efforts

The NNPC Foundation has successfully begun a Cataract Outreach Program in Ogun State which is aligned with the NNPC Ltd core values of care, responsibility, and collaboration. This Program seeks to extend free cataract extraction surgeries to 1,000 beneficiaries in need of critical eye care.

The venues for the Program are FMC, Abeokuta (serving Ogun Central, North, South, and more); Likosi Health Centre, Mosimi (serving Ijebu, Sagamu, Simawa, Ogijo, Ikorodu, and surrounding areas);

FMC, Ijoga (serving Ogun West and neighboring regions, including the Republic of Benin); and the FMC, Ajebo (serving Ajebo, Ogunmakin, Ibadan, and nearby locations); Ikeja Local Government, Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Gbagada General Hospital.

This healthcare initiative is a welcome development. As such, it’s crucial to not only take advantage of the life-changing opportunity but also encourage your loved ones, friends, and acquaintances to share it with as many as possible.

The NNPC Foundation remains committed to championing corporate social responsibility initiatives as this to ensure positive development across Nigerian communities as well as push the envelope when it comes to excellent sustainability and ethical practices in Africa.

SERAS CSR Awards

Staying true to their mandate, they have also recorded a landmark victory at the 18th Edition of the Sustainability, Enterprise, and Responsibility Awards (SERAS) CSR Africa Awards.

The organisation went home with three solid awards: 1st Runner Up, Most Responsible Organisation in Africa, Best Organisation in Good Health and Wellbeing, and Best Organisation in Workplace Practice.

These monumental awards serve as a testament to the foundation’s enviable and impeccable influence in upholding impactful and exceptional community initiatives that drive positive change.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, also won the African CEO of the Year award, signaling all-round excellence across the organisation.

Equally important is that the awards strongly represent the foundation’s thorough involvement in the advancement of sustainable development goals.

The Managing Director, NNPC Foundation, Mrs Emmanuella Arukwe, in her acceptance speech said;

These awards are a testament to the hard work, innovation, and passion of the entire Foundation team. We are deeply honoured to be recognised on such a significant platform, and we remain committed to delivering impactful projects that uplift communities and drive sustainable development