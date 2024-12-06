Nile University of Nigeria holds 12th Convocation Ceremony: Graduates news wave of top talents

Nile University of Nigeria held its 12th convocation ceremony on 28th November 2024, marking a milestone for its fresh graduates poised to compete on the global stage. This year’s ceremony was a celebration of not just academic achievement, but of the university’s commitment to preparing students for success in an interconnected world. With over 1800 graduates, the event showcased Nile University’s focus on developing graduates who are not only academically sound but also equipped with the leadership, innovation, and problem-solving skills needed to thrive in a competitive global environment.

Since joining the Honoris United Universities network in 2020, Nile University has experienced extraordinary growth. In his convocation address, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Dilli Dogo, FNAMed, expressed pride in this rapid development, stating, “Today, Nile University is no longer a municipal university but a truly national university, receiving large numbers of students from across Nigeria and beyond” This growing reach reflects the university’s strong academic standing and its broader impact on education in Africa.

The ceremony was a fitting conclusion to an academic journey that has prepared these graduates not only for career success but for leadership in a rapidly changing world. In his address, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Dilli Dogo, FNAMed, captured the essence of Nile University’s mission, saying, “Graduates of Nile University receive both the Nile University certificate and the Honoris 21st-century skills certificate, equipping them with the necessary skills such as creative thinking, problem-solving, communication, augmented reality, virtual reality, and entrepreneurship.” This unique combination of academic knowledge and practical skills ensures that Nile University graduates are not only prepared for the workforce but also empowered to lead, innovate, and make a lasting impact.

During the convocation ceremony, Nile University celebrated excellence by awarding honorary doctorate degrees to three distinguished Nigerians who have made remarkable contributions to the nation. Senator George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, was recognized for his exceptional service to the country; Alhaji Auwalu Abdullahi Rano, Chairman/CEO of AA Rano Group of Companies, was honoured for his outstanding leadership in business; and Sir Dr Emeka Chuka Orakwe Wilson Offor, Executive Vice-Chairman of Chrome Group and founder of the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, was celebrated for his impactful contributions to both business and philanthropy. These honorary degrees serve as a well-deserved recognition of their dedication to nation-building, economic development, and social progress.

The atmosphere erupted with excitement as the names of the five outstanding graduates were announced. At the forefront of this achievement was the overall best student and valedictorian, David Adeshina Arungbemi (Computer Engineering), who earned a perfect 5.0 CGPA, Chinomso Samuel Akuma (Electrical & Electronics Engineering), and Hassan Haruna Kabaju (Petroleum & Gas Engineering), both of whom also earned a perfect 5.0 CGPA. In his heartfelt valedictory speech, David shared his gratitude, saying, “This institution has provided us with not just an education but a platform for holistic development. The lessons we have learned here extends beyond textbooks, they include how to adapt to challenges, dream boldly and act with integrity. I am filled with immense thanks for the incredible support and guidance from the dedicated staff at Nile University”.

These exceptional students were celebrated alongside the first and second runners-up, Vahyalajah Eunice Kwaji (Petroleum & Gas Engineering) with a CGPA of 4.99, and Attahiru Nasiru Yakubu (Electrical & Electronics Engineering) with a CGPA of 4.98. Their remarkable achievements were recognized with both cash and non-cash awards, generously provided by esteemed sponsors and partners, including Zenith Bank, Coronation Insurance, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Media Seal, Stanbic IBTC, Providus Bank, Senator Osita Izunaso, Sydani Group, Keystone Bank and Globacom, among others. In addition, Nile University of Nigeria awarded a 100% postgraduate scholarship to the top 5 overall best graduating students, further recognizing their outstanding academic excellence.

As the class of 2024 steps into the world, they do so with the confidence that comes from receiving a world-class education that prepares them to tackle the challenges of tomorrow. Nile University remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing the leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators who will shape the future of Africa and beyond.

About Nile University of Nigeria

Nile University of Nigeria is a private multidisciplinary university established in 2009 and located in Abuja, Nigeria. Nile University is committed to building future generations of professionals and leaders who can thrive and positively impact society by leveraging academic innovation, state-of-the-art facilities, and a talented team of faculty and staff. The university currently has eight faculties (Health Sciences, Law, Engineering, Computing, Science, Arts & Social Sciences, Management Sciences, Environmental Sciences) and a School of Postgraduate Studies offering over 40 undergraduate programmes and more than 50 postgraduate programmes. Nile University is owned by Honoris United Universities, the first and largest pan-African private higher education with 16 universities across 10 African countries.

About Honoris United Universities

Honoris United Universities is the first and largest pan-African private higher education network committed to transforming lives through relevant education for lifetime success. Collaborative intelligence, cultural agility, and mobile mindsets are at the heart of the Honoris approach to educating the next generation of leaders and professionals to make a transformative impact on a global scale. Honoris combines the expertise of its member institutions to develop world-class African talent with an entrepreneurial mindset and 21st-century skills to thrive in the world of work.

Recognized as a New Champion by the World Economic Forum, Honoris comprises a community of 85,000+ students on 75+ campuses in 10 African countries and 33 cities. The network is formed of 16 institutions: multidisciplinary universities, specialized schools, technical and vocational institutes, contact, distance, and online institutions.

Honoris has transformed more than 1 million lives to date with a legacy of 250+ years of experience in education, supported by exclusive academic partnerships and exchange programs in more than 250 universities across Europe, North America, and Asia. To strengthen its employability mandate, students benefit from an ecosystem of over 800 employer partners. More than 460 degrees are offered in Medicine, Health Sciences, Engineering, IT, Business, Law, Architecture, Digital and Creative Arts, Fashion and Design, Media, Political Science, and Education.

