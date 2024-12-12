Night one of the 2024 Entertainment Week Lagos was one to remember

Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) 2024 has officially begun, and it’s already delivering the excitement! The third edition of this much-anticipated event kicked off at Livespot Entertarium, Lekki, with a night of performances and creative energy that set the tone for an unforgettable week.

Darey Art Alade, co-founder and Creative Director of Livespot 360, opened the evening with an inspiring address, sharing the vision behind Entertainment Week Lagos and introducing “Libo,” an interactive robot designed to enhance guest experiences by guiding them through the week’s highlights. He highlighted the event’s mission to bridge creativity and innovation, emphasizing key pillars such as fashion, comedy, live production, creative entrepreneurship, and technology.



