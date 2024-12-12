Night one of the 2024 Entertainment Week Lagos was one to remember

Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) 2024 has officially begun, and it’s already delivering the excitement! The third edition of this much-anticipated event kicked off at Livespot Entertarium, Lekki, with a night of performances and creative energy that set the tone for an unforgettable week.
Darey Art Alade, co-founder and Creative Director of Livespot 360, opened the evening with an inspiring address, sharing the vision behind Entertainment Week Lagos and introducing “Libo,” an interactive robot designed to enhance guest experiences by guiding them through the week’s highlights. He highlighted the event’s mission to bridge creativity and innovation, emphasizing key pillars such as fashion, comedy, live production, creative entrepreneurship, and technology.
The launch night lineup didn’t disappoint. Dotun brought his signature energy, Kaffy Dance delivered a stunning performance that had the crowd in awe, and duo Wanni & Handi closed the night with a vibrant set that left attendees buzzing for what’s next.
Notable attendees included Yhemo Lee, Bella, Sheggz, VJ Adams, Toke Makinwa, Elozonam, Mariam Timmer, Editi Effiong, Hermes and others who were spotted mingling and enjoying the atmosphere.
And there’s plenty more ahead! Stay tuned as the week unfolds—it’s only getting started.
What to expect:
The Runway Coterie – Wednesday, Dec 11th
Jokes n Jollof – Thursday, Dec 12th
Turn Up Lagos – Friday, Dec 13th
Film Premiere – Saturday, Dec 14th
Livespot x Concert – Sunday, Dec 15th
Visit ewlagos.com for the full schedule and to register for FREE today!
Stay up to date with event highlights, announcements, and more by following Entertainment Week Lagos on Instagram, Facebook and X.
Entertainment Week Lagos is an initiative of Livespot Foundation.
#FeaturedPost