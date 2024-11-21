Nigerians dominate 7th African Fashion Designer Awards as AmDiddyy & Stephnora wins African Male & Female Fashion Designer of the Year 2024

The stage was lit with designs of young talented indigenous fashion designers across Africa who showcased African culture and heritage through their creatives. The runway show at the Oriental Hotel Lagos was graced with designs ranging from Urban wears , casual and classy wears, captivating the attention of everyone seated for the 2024 African Fashion Designer Awards.

Most of the fashion designers who showcased their designs have always dreamt of having a successful fashion business and part of the ways they are making efforts to pursue this dream was by showcasing their designs at the 7th African Fashion Designer Awards. Due to the dynamic nature of the fashion industry, most fashion designers find a fashion business quite challenging. However, with perseverance and hard work, a successful fashion business can not only be profitable but soul-satisfying as well.

According to statistics, apparel companies have around 42% profit margins. With such high-profit margins and a great demand for apparel, a fashion business can be quite lucrative. However, this also means that there are already many players in the market and the competition will be high. Also, the fashion industry is always evolving around the needs of consumers. This makes the field quite risky business-wise. But if things fall in place, a successful apparel business can prove to be life-changing.

These were some of the highlights discussed at the 2024 African Fashion Designer Awards. Most of the fashion Designers who showcased, through their designs showed a good fashion sense, knowledge in apparel making and had good foresight regarding future fashion trends.

Speaking during the event, King Dasilva Olasunkanmi, CEO and Founder, African Fashion Designer Awards 2024 said the event was the Seventh (7th) edition and they have been pushing so hard to ensure that they keep the consistency going.

"This year’s theme is titled ‘Fashion Urban. This is to take you back to the streets telling out stories in different creatives as every design is a story of its own. We want to see how we can come together to embrace everyone in terms of culture and heritage. This is also to encourage young ones from the slum. This event gives designers a platform to showcase their creatives to the world. Some of them, this is their first time, while some others are inhouse designers from previous editions.

"We have 9 designers showcasing at the event. The maximum number of pieces is 15. Although some are able to do eight pieces, some 10 and some even six. Every year has a theme and every theme is totally different and unique in their way. So every year, we come up with something different to bring designers together, unite them so that they can also share ideas in terms of creativity from one another,” King Dasilva said.

He explained that for those being honoured with awards, this is based on how they have been promoting the African and Nigerian culture and based on how they have been impactful in their businesses and to the youths also. “I thought of how to promote and motivate these designers. If there are no platforms to keep motivating them, they won’t be able to go beyond their environment. Some people just see these people as tailors but they have been really adding meaningfully to the fashion industry."

7th African fashion designer award is proudly sponsored and supported by Lagos tourism art and culture, Lagos internal revenue service, JOHNNIE WALKER, SBD GLOBAL MEDIA, LAURA BEAUTY AFRICA, PULSE NIGERIA, ARISE TV, ASQURED NETWORK, HARRISON AESTHETIC and NDIBRAND.

Below are honorees and winners for the 7th African fashion designer award 2024.

Honoree:

Mimi Orjiekwe - African Distinguish business entrepreneur of the year female Ibrahim Adams (VJ Adams) - African iconic on air personality of the year Dr Apostle flourish Peter - African Distinguish global iconic leadership impact of the year male Harrison Aesthetic - African Distinguish Aesthetic beautician of the year Eso Dike - African Distinguish shining star actor award of the year male Spice TV - Africa African fashion best television station of the year Arise TV - African best television station of the year Detola Jones - African Distinguish shining star actor of the year female SBD Global media - African Emerging Global media of the year Jerome Arab - African Distinguish producer of the year Kunle Remi - African best lead actor of the year male Bolaji Ogunmola - African best lead actor of the year female Folajimi Akinsola - African lifestyle entrepreneur of the year Linda ikeji - African iconic media personality of the the year, CEO Linda Ikeji Media Uche Nnaji - African fashion icon of the decade Jeffery Odey - African young personality of the year Taye Arimoro - African best next rated actor of the year Andy Ogbechi & Ayo Ohuruogu - Lifetime Achievement Awards Co CEOs & Partners A Squared Network Laura Ikeji - African Emerging cosmetics brand of the year, CEO Laura beauty Africa Nwanyibuife Eunice Okam - African fashion female entrepreneur of the year, CEO (ERICA MOORE)

Felix Asuquo - African fashion male entrepreneur of the year, CEO Fai world African fashion discovery of the year, Finch wear Gladys Lasila - African female humanitarian award of the year Abbas Kaijuka - African outstanding fashion stylist of the year, CEO Kais divo collection Harrison Gwamnishu - African best Humanitarian award of the year male Hon. Mrs Toke Benson - African iconic Global impact of the year female Honorable commissioner Lagos tourism art and culture Itumeleng Malefetsa - African fitness entrepreneur of year male Samuel Agbaje - African fashion Young entrepreneur of the year, CEO XNM ATELIER OmoBolaji Ademosu - African fashion male bespoke couture of the year Mercy Aigbe Adeoti - Award of excellence in acting and filmmaking Mr Ayodele Subair - Award of Excellence Executive Chairman Lagos Internal Revenue Service Pulse Nigeria - African Most outstanding media agency of the decade Bling Line jewelries - African fashion accessories of the year

Winners

African fashion designer of the year male - Amdiddyy African fashion designer of the year female - Stephnora fashion African fashion model of the year female - Omotayo Oke African fashion model of the year - Thokozisa Kwanele Goodenough Thusi African fashion brand of the year male - Amdiddyy African fashion brand of the year female - Stephnora fashion African fashion photography of the year - Zebra photography African fashion urban of the year - Stephnora fashion African fashion emerging designer of the year - Nihinlewawa Empire African on air personality of the Natacha Akide - (Symply Tacha) Winner African most fashionable celebrity of the year - Uti Nwachukwu African fashion influencer of the year - Neo Akpofure

Production Team

Convener: King Dasilva Olasunkanmi Mustapha

Production by: SBD Global media

Head of production: Oladapo Akintola

Head of photography: SBD studio, produce by ASQUARED network

Assistant producer: Ese yeshua, Lillian

Make up by: Laura beauty Africa

Hair by: Laura beauty Africa

Co photography: REO STUDIO