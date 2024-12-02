Meet Papeeyah; Content Creator taking social media by storm

In recent years, social media platforms have become a breeding ground for talented content creators who have carved a niche in the entertainment industry. With the advent of social media platforms and the rise of digital marketing, there is an increasing demand for fresh, engaging content that can capture audiences’ attention. Thanks to their creative and relatable content, these creators have amassed a substantial following on social media platforms.

Among these talented individuals is the fast-rising content creator, Adisa Jesse Ayomide, popularly known as Papeeyah who has taken the internet by storm with his authentic humor, creativity, and infectious personality. Papeeyah is known for his significant role in creating content that captivates The People’s minds, and he has carved out his niche in the saturated content business world. His witty humor and quirky illustrations have made him a favourite among millennials and Gen Z. His social media handles are filled with funny and entertaining comics that tackle everything from love and relationships to social issues.

Papeeyah’s journey into content creation wasn’t entirely a deliberate one as he was going to pursue a music career. However, it stemmed from a setback he faced during an audition for a music career. “I just wish they had everything well under control, my audition was met with a dilemma that wasn’t televised, and the judges were crowded with a little bit of frustration when I had auditioned, there was a technical issue that had us waiting for about TEN HOURS, it was a cold hall, I was hungry, I became so tired that I just wanted to sing and go home cos I was over it, I did try my best but the situations that preceded my presentation had other implications on me, my voice and my charisma," he revealed. Though disheartened, by his experience, he forged ahead to explore other parts of the entertainment industry he had passion for, content creation. Despite some setbacks he faced, he started having videos that went global.

“So, I made a video where I portrayed Sleeping Beauty, but instead of the typical fairytale portrayal, I got the idea to chew gum while laying down, and waiting for Prince Charming. When I heard footsteps, I stuck the gum behind my ear and pretended to be asleep. That was it. It went viral, especially in the U.S. and other Western countries,” he said. While Papeeyah enjoys the creative process—from scripting and filming to editing, he admits that the anxiety of how his content will be received used to be a real challenge until he redefined his purpose of creating and how it affects his long term goals, this dedication keeps him going and unwavering.

“My journey is about proving to that little boy who was always ridiculed for voice/charismatic mode of speech, that he could overcome stereotypes and achieve greatness in whatever he sets his mind to, no matter where he is coming from. Everyday, I push to fulfil the dream I had as a child—to succeed and be proud of the path I take, no matter the obstacles.” he added.

