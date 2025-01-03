Martell ushers in the New Year at The Martell Tower - Martell The New Year

As the leading luxury cognac brand, Martell is set to host the highly anticipated Martell The New Year experience , taking place at Lagos’ iconic hotspot, The Martell Tower.

Building on the success of The Martell Tower’s 9-week pop-up, since its launch on November 8, 2024, this event is a celebration of lifestyle, cognac artistry and education in Nigeria. Scheduled for January 4th, the exclusive experience promises to redefine New Year celebrations with bold sophistication and elegance, in true Martell style.

The night will be hosted by Stephanie Coker, and will feature performances by music legend 2Face Idibia, the talented hitmaker Young Jonn, and beats from Crowd Kontroller, blending the best of Nigeria’s entertainment and social scene with Martell’s refined world of cognac.



