Martell ushers in the New Year at The Martell Tower - Martell The New Year

As the leading luxury cognac brand, Martell is set to host the highly anticipated Martell The New Year experience , taking place at Lagos’ iconic hotspot, The Martell Tower.
Building on the success of The Martell Tower’s 9-week pop-up, since its launch on November 8, 2024, this event is a celebration of lifestyle, cognac artistry and education in Nigeria. Scheduled for January 4th, the exclusive experience promises to redefine New Year celebrations with bold sophistication and elegance, in true Martell style.
The night will be hosted by Stephanie Coker, and will feature performances by music legend 2Face Idibia, the talented hitmaker Young Jonn, and beats from Crowd Kontroller, blending the best of Nigeria’s entertainment and social scene with Martell’s refined world of cognac.
Beyond the star-studded lineup, the Martell Tower itself has been a spectacle to behold in the past 9-weeks. With its immersive design and brand experiences across its four floors, the Tower has become the talk of Lagos, offering visitors curated cognac tastings, artful cocktails, limited edition merchandise and moments of bold elegance. On the 4th of January, 2025, the Tower will transform into the ultimate New Year destination - a place where audacity shapes legacy. .
The event is uniquely curated, and for good reason—it’s not just about ringing in the New Year but doing so in a way that’s unforgettable. Follow @MartellNigeria to keep up and stay updated with bold experiences,, captivating performances, and an atmosphere that celebrates audacity, elegance, and the thrill of new beginnings.
Are you ready to soar into the New Year?
