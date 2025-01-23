Every festival has its highlights, but Flytime Fest 2024 was full of moments that stayed with you long after the lights dimmed and the music faded. For 4 days, Lagos came alive with some of the biggest names in music, remarkable energy, and, of course, Martell.

As one of the festival’s key sponsors, Martell didn’t just show up—they created experiences that elevated the fest and made every moment count. Here are the Martell moments that defined Flytime Fest:

1. The Wall of Fame: Leaving Your Mark In a sea of performances, Martell’s Wall of Fame stood out as a must-visit spot. Attendees lined up to leave their signatures, doodles, and personal notes, turning the wall into a living, breathing memory of the festival.

From fans to celebrities like Tiwa Savage and RMD, everyone wanted to be part of it. Some scrawled their names in bold letters, others left messages of love or gratitude, and every signature felt like a piece of the puzzle that made Flytime Fest so special.

For many, the Wall of Fame was a way to connect, to feel seen, and to leave a little piece of themselves behind.

2. Cocktails That Set the Mood There’s something about a perfectly crafted cocktail that just makes everything better. At Flytime Fest, Martell’s signature drinks became the unsung heroes of the night.

Whether you were vibing to Ayra Starr’s soulful set, grooving to Olamide’s beats, or going all out during Davido’s high-energy performance, a sip of Martell was the perfect companion. The cocktails shapeshifted from mere drinks to mood-setters. They brought people together, loosened up the crowd, and added an air of sophistication to the entire experience.

3. Music Meets Magic The lineup at Flytime Fest was nothing short of iconic. From Gunna’s international swagger to Davido’s show-stopping energy, every artist delivered. But what made the performances even more memorable was the atmosphere Martell helped create.

The cocktails, the Wall of Fame, and the vibrant energy in the air all came together to make the music hit differently. The crowd swayed, sang along, and celebrated the night in ways that felt free and effortless. Martell soared beyond being a sponsor to becoming part of the rhythm.

4. Connections That Last Beyond the music and the drinks, Martell’s presence at Flytime Fest was about creating connections. Friends laughed over cocktails, strangers bonded while signing the Wall of Fame, and the hashtag #AFlytimeWithMartell brought it all together online.

Celebrities mingled freely with fans, adding to the sense of a shared experience. The moments captured were filled with smiles, raised glasses, and candid shots that told stories of a festival that truly helped people connect deeply.

5. A Legacy of Boldness Flytime Fest was a celebration of boldness, creativity, and connection, not just a moment in time. Martell’s presence reminded everyone to embrace the moment, to celebrate life, and to be unapologetically themselves.

The Wall of Fame signatures, the toasts raised with Martell cocktails, and the energy of the crowd all came together to create something unforgettable.

For those who were there, Flytime Fest was a collection of Martell moments that defined the experience. Here’s to the music, the memories, and the boldness that made it all possible.

Here’s to the signatures we left, the glasses we raised, and the nights we’ll never forget. That’s what it means to have #AFlytimeWithMartell.

