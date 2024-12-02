Mannywellz and Chike set to light up Afrovibes Festival 2024

Afrovibes Festival 2024 is bringing the heat to Lagos, and music lovers are in for a treat! Taking center stage are two of Africa’s finest musical talents—Chike and Mannywellz —who are set to deliver unforgettable performances. This highly anticipated event will be held at the iconic Ecobank Pan-African Center in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos. Mark your calendars because this is an experience you don’t want to miss!

A night of musical brilliance

Known for their unique styles and ability to connect with audiences on a deep level, Mannywellz and Chike are perfect headliners for Afrovibes Festival. Mannywellz, a dynamic Nigerian-American artist, has gained global recognition for his soulful fusion of Afrobeats, R&B, and hip-hop. His chart-topping hits, such as “Peace” and “Ouu Wee (Brown)”, are sure to set the stage ablaze with energy.

Joining him is Chike, affectionately dubbed “The Boo of the Booless” for his evocative storytelling and romantic ballads. From “Running (To You)” featuring Simi to his captivating Brother’s Keeper album, Chike has solidified his place as one of Africa’s most celebrated vocalists. His live performances are known for their soul-stirring impact, and fans can expect nothing less at Afrovibes Festival.

More Than a Concert: A celebration of African Culture

Afrovibes Festival is more than just music; it’s a cultural movement. The festival aims to spotlight the rich diversity of African music, art, and creativity, bringing together fans and creators from all over the continent and the diaspora.

Tickets for Afrovibes Festival 2024 are now available, and they’re selling fast! Whether you’re a longtime fan of Mannywellz and Chike or someone looking to discover the magic of live African music, this event promises to be a highlight of the year.

Date: December 15th

Venue: Ecobank Pan-African Center, Victoria Island, Lagos

Tickets: https://tix.africa/avfest2024 Follow Afrovibes Festival on social media for the latest news, and get ready to vibe with the best of African music!