Made for Mixing, Made for You: Why Monkey Shoulder is the whisky you need in your bar

When it comes to whisky, no one crafts it quite like the Scots. Known for their centuries-old tradition of excellence, they’ve created a spirit that’s as versatile as it is delicious. Monkey Shoulder is a whisky that not only honors that tradition but flips the script with a playful, modern twist.

Whether you’re a seasoned whisky lover or just starting your journey, Monkey Shoulder is the perfect addition to your bar.

Why Monkey Shoulder Stands Out

Monkey Shoulder is whisky made for mixing, and its flavor profile makes it the go-to base for creative cocktails. Balanced, smooth, and non-smoky, it complements classic drinks like the Old Fashioned or Highball while shining in exotic creations like a Piña Colada.

It’s the muse for cocktail lovers, sparking inspiration and delivering a love-at-first-sip experience.

And the best part? It’s affordable, proving that premium doesn’t have to mean expensive. It’s no wonder Monkey Shoulder has become a favorite among discerning drinkers who appreciate quality, versatility, and fun in equal measure.

Whisky Meets Playful Escapism

Monkey Shoulder isn’t just about great whisky—it’s a lifestyle. The brand’s playful, adventurous spirit comes to life in its iconic Made for Mixing Press Play concerts.

These high-energy events bring together live DJ sets, thrilling games like FIFA tournaments, and unforgettable artist performances, creating a space where the grind of everyday life takes a backseat. It’s about playful escapism —no stiff rules or formalities here.

Whether you’re dancing under the lights, challenging friends to a game, or sipping on a perfectly crafted Monkey Shoulder cocktail, Press Play embodies everything the brand stands for: an escape from the ordinary.

Make It Monkey

Ready to shake up your routine? Grab a bottle of Monkey Shoulder and discover why it’s a staple for whisky drinkers everywhere. Perfect for hangouts with friends, cozy nights with Netflix, or your next cocktail experiment, it’s a whisky made to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.

Want to learn more? Visit www.monkeyshoulder.com and join the #MadeforMixing family.