Loye’s Safe and Sound 2 records another success story, solidifying its place as a sanctuary for creatives

The second edition of Safe And Sound, a platform for creatives founded by rising Nigerian artist Loye and Incredible Music, which occurred on November 27, 2024, left attendees inspired, connected, and empowered. The event, which was held at Ram & Beer, Lekki - Lagos, welcomed many creatives and supporters alike, reinforcing its budding reputation as a much-needed haven for expression and community-building.

Building on the momentum of its debut edition on October 31, 2024, Safe And Sound once again provided a hub for various talented creatives — to share their craft in an environment where vulnerability wasn’t just welcomed but celebrated. It featured performances rendered by other rising stars as Khameel, Arlene FL, Meeda, Cupid Szn, Firefly, Adao, Caleb Clay, Dela and few others in electrifying musical sets played by DJ Dayzee (Beat FM), following Loye who brought them all on stage after giving a powerful opening set – and also featured heartfelt conversations with super music producer, Miichkel as well as all the acts plus interaction with the audience, led by the host Ilo Wit D Flow (MTv Base), resonating with the event’s ethos of authenticity and connection.

“We created Safe And Sound as a space where creatives could truly be themselves—where their art, their stories, and their struggles are seen and appreciated,” Loye shared.

As the event gains traction, Loye’s vision of fostering a safe, collaborative ecosystem is becoming a reality. Feedback from attendees speaks volumes about the impact of the event. “Safe and Sound isn’t just an event; it’s a family,” shared one participant. With two editions now under its belt, Team Loye are already planning the next chapter of Safe And Sound. The platform is set to expand its reach, with plans to host similar events in other cities across Nigeria and beyond, said the team’s Project Lead, Ugo Mordi.

For Loye, this is just the beginning. “Through Safe And Sound and my music, I want to remind people that together, we can build something truly transformative.”